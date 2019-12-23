MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda may be a mainstay at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), but the comedian says that his film this year is “a lot different” from the MMFF movies he’s done before.

At the MMFF Parade of Stars 2019, Vice told Rappler that the movie is different because it’s the first time he’s done a comedy-adventure film.

He also said that it’s his first time working on a film with his longtime It’s Showtime co-host Anne Curtis. Anne, who is pregnant with her and husband Erwan Heussaff's first child, was not at the parade.

“Sobrang saya, yung mga hindi namin nagagawa sa TV, kasi may mga biruan na hindi pwede sa TV, yung mga sakitan namin, bugbugan, dito talaga namin ginawa,” he said.

(It was really fun because what we couldn’t do on TV – there are jokes we can’t do on TV, our roughhousing, we did it here).

He also said that the film features actress Dimples Romana – known for playing the kontrabida in Kadenang Ginto – doing comedy.

The Mall The Merrier is Star Cinema and Viva Films’ entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival. It tells the story of Moira (Vice) and Morissette (Anne), two sisters who are fighting over a mall that they inherited. (READ: Vice Ganda to MMFF movie critics: 'Can you imagine Christmas without comedy?')

The film is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, December 25, along with the 7 other competing movies in the 2019 MMFF. – Rappler.com