MANILA, Philippines – The Abbott family may have survived the vicious monsters in A Quiet Place, but their travails continue in a sequel film, whose first teaser was released on December 18.

The first film follows a family – parents Lee (John Krasinski) and a pregnant Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and their kids Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) – as they live in a world that has been ravaged by extraterrestrial creatures that attack anything that makes a sound.

The family survives in isolation, living in silence in a farmhouse even as they search for other surviving humans and figure out how to defeat the monsters. But their relatively peaceful life gets turned on its head when Evelyn goes into labor, drawing the monsters to their quiet abode.

In the brief teaser for A Quiet Place: Part II, we see Evelyn, Regan, and Marcus out in the open once again, following a map and seemingly headed somewhere new.

There’s not much else the teaser shows, but according to Paramount, the family “quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Whatever happens to the Abbott family will be revealed to viewers when the film is released in March 2020. – Rappler.com