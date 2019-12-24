MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has a horror flick pretty much every year, whether it's the long-running Shake, Rattle, and Roll series, a Kris Aquino starrer, or something completely different.

This year, there's only one horror entry in the lineup: Sunod, directed by Carlo Ledesma.

The film, inspired by a call center urban legend, tells the story of a mother who takes a job at a call center to earn money for her sick daughter.

Sunod actors Mylene Dizon and JC Santos earlier described the film as a "new generation" horror flick presenting an altogether different way of making scary movies. But for Carlo, it's his actors that make the film different. (WATCH: Rappler Talk Entertainment: Mylene Dizon, JC Santos on ‘Sunod’)

"I have the best actors," he said, when asked what makes his film different from MMFF horror movies of the past.

"I think it's a new kind of horror, and please watch it because of the performances of all of the actors," he said. "They were all amazing, and I think you will be surprised by how different this movie is."

Starring as the mother in Sunod is Carmina Villaroel, who shared that she didn't prepare for the role in any different way – she just read the script and studied the character.

But for this film in particular, they had to do certain rituals to shake off some of the spooky incidents that happened on set – such as light bulbs bursting, and stuff falling down after midnight – but that they're okay for the most part.

"Siyempre [of course we prayed] a lot of prayers, may mga ritwal kami na ginagawa tuwing shooting (we had rituals we did while shooting)," she said.

"We put ginger sa pocket namin (in our pockets), we wear something red," she shared.

"Tapos may pagpag kami (we shook off the scary vibes), we go to a certain place to make pagpag (shake off the bad vibes) and then we go straight home," she added.

Sunod is premiering on Wednesday, December 25 as part of the MMFF 2019. – Rappler.com