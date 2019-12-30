MMFF 2019 reviews: The full list
MANILA, Philippines – Every December, a unique thing happens in the Philippines: from December 25 to the first week of the next year, only Filipino movies – in particular, entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) – are allowed to be screened in cinemas.
The MMFF is among the biggest film festivals in the Philippines and features films in varying genres.
Which films stood out and which aren't quite worth that watch this year? Check out our reviews here. We'll be updating the page as more reviews come in:
- Mindanao review: A betrayal
- Write About Love review: More wrong than right
- Sunod review: More than standard horror fare
- The Mall, the Merrier review: More of the same, but messier