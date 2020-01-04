MANILA, Philippines – JC Santos and Bela Padilla are reigniting their chemistry on screen for another hugot love story, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets.

Viva released a teaser trailer for the film Viva on January 3. In it, we see Bela's character sipping vodka at a bar and eyeing JC's character, a musician. The two hook up and seemingly hit it off – until he asks her if he can see her again, to which she curtly replies, "'Pag tinopak ako ulit, baka pwede (Depends if I'm feeling crazy)."

The film promises to be a heartbreaking romance, if the video description is anything to go by.

"Si Bela. Si JC. Ulit. Oo. Masakit ulit (It's Bela. It's JC. Again. Yes. It'll be painful again)," it reads.

The film is directed by Irene Villamor, who previously did the 2018 film Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story, which starred Anne Curtis and Dingdong Dantes.

Bela and JC previously starred together in 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, a 2017 film about a college student with a speech impediment who secretly writes poems for the girl he is in love with.

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets is set to premiere on February 5. – Rappler.com