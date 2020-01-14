MANILA, Philippines – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off with Black Widow – the Natasha Romanoff origin story starring Scarlett Johansson.

In the upcoming spy thriller, Natasha, now an Avenger, confronts her dark past when a dangerous conspiracy arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson – who recently earned Academy Award nominations in two acting categories – reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, while Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz join her in the cast.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Black Widow will be released in Philippine cinemas in April 2020. – Rappler.com