MANILA, Philippines – The Kingmaker, a documentary centered on former First Lady Imelda Marcos, will premiere in the Philippines on January 29, 2020 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Pasay City.

The feature will be screened at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the CCP Box Office or via TicketWorld.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, CCP vice president and artistic director Chris Millado said the premiere of Kingsmaker at CCP is a way to provide a "platform for artistic expressions and rational conversations."

"We are presenting a documentary tackling an issue that we are concerned about, as a Filipino people,” Millado said in a statement.

He also acknowledged the CPP was founded by Imelda during the Marcos years, making her the main patron.

"But it also cannot be denied that the Marcos regime had its excesses in terms of corruption, and its human rights record. And it also cannot be denied that they have been convicted in courts for this,” he added.

According to Millado, the CCP has moved on to become a "People's Art Center," despite the center's relations with the Marcos family.

The Philippine premiere of The Kingsmaker at CCP comes two weeks after it hosted a "lavish dinner" for their founding chair, Imelda Marcos

The Kingsmaker is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield. The film tackles in-depth the legacy left behind by the Marcos regime, and how the dynasty continues to assert its power in today's government. (READ: 'The Kingmaker:' A poignant reminder of the fragility of democracy)

Greenfield's film has a Writers Guild nomination to its name, as well as 3 Critics' Choice nominations and a Critics' Choice award for "The Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary." – Rappler.com