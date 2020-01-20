MANILA, Philippines – After numerous delays – including a switch in lead actress and director – the Star Cinema movie adaptation of the iconic comic book superhero Darna began shooting on Sunday, January 19.

Jerrold Tarog, who took over the film's production, posted a photo of a Darna funko and a film crew in the background with the caption: "Day 1."

The upcoming movie stars actress Jane de Leon, who was chosen from a pool of over 300. ABS-CBN also had open auditions for the role.

Jane was chosen after Liza Soberano bowed out of the project due to a finger injury. (WATCH: The day Jane de Leon found out she's Darna)

Erik Matti was originally set to direct with Angel Locsin as the lead. Angel had to leave the project due to health reasons, while Erik parted with Star Cinema due to creative differences. – Rappler.com