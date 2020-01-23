MANILA, Philippines – To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You is still a few weeks away from premiering, but the final trailer is out, giving Covinsky stans even more footage to swoon over before the actual movie drops.

In the new trailer, we see snippets of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) picking Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) up for a date with a bouquet flowers – and a curfew warning from Lara Jean's dad for good measure.

But as the new footage shows, things are not all rosy Covinsky-land – Lara Jean is uneasy because of all the girls who are after her boyfriend, and, in seemingly perfect timing, she gets a letter from another one of all the boys she's loved before: John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

John, who received the old love letter Lara Jean wrote him when she was younger, turns up in her life and they end up volunteering together. And because John is every bit as adorable as Peter K, Lara Jean is torn between a potential new romance, and her current love.

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on February 12 – just in time for Valentine's Day. Lana and Noah are also visiting Manila on February 15 to promote the film. – Rappler.com