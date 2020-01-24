MANILA, Philippines – Captain Marvel 2 is now in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The planned sequel to Marvel's hit film starring Brie Larson is in the first stages of being made, with WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell doing the script, THR reports, citing sources.

They also said that the studio is looking for a female director to helm the film, and is looking at 2022 as a potential release date.

The upcoming film will be set in the present day Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a big time jump forward from the 90s-era setting of the first film, which followed Carol Danvers, a woman who gained superhuman abilities after surviving an explosion, and is now on a mission to save the world from alien warfare.

The film – the first from Marvel that is centered on a female superhero – became the 7th highest-grossing movie in the Philippines ever, and made over $11.7 million within less than a month of its opening.

Marvel has yet to make any announcements on the sequel. – Rappler.com