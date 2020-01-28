MANILA, Philippines – Greta Gerwig’s highly-awaited film Little Women will be holding whole-day screenings in selected cinemas nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, February 10 and 11 – a week before its Philippine premiere on Wednesday, February 19.

The sneak previews will be sold at regular admission prices.

We will be updating this story once we get the full list of participating cinemas.

The Oscar-nominated film is based on the 1869 classic by Louisa May Alcott. Portraying the March sisters Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, Little Women stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothee Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March. – Rappler.com