MANILA, Philippines – If you couldn’t get enough of JC Santos and Bela Padilla in 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, here’s some good news: the film is getting a sequel.

Director Jason Paul Laxamana shared the news on Twitter Tuesday, January 28, posting a photo of himself with the film poster and the caption: “And it’s official. #100tulaparakaystella2 #100tulaparakaystella.”

100 Tula Para Kay Stella premiered in August 2017 at the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP). The film follows the story of Fidel Lansangan (JC), a student with a speech impediment who falls in love with his fellow freshman Stella (Bela) and secretly writes her love poems to express his love.

The film was among the 3 PPP entries to get an extended run in cinemas after a successful premiere.

Bela and JC are also starring together in the upcoming film On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, which will be released in Philippine cinemas on February 5. – Rappler.com