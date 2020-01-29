LIST: 'Parasite' returns to Philippine cinemas starting January 29
MANILA, Philippines – For those who missed out on Parasite's Philippine film screenings in 2019 — good news! Viva International Pictures is bringing Bong Joon-ho’s award-winning dark comedy thriller back to Philippine cinemas starting Wednesday, January 29.
Here is the list of participating cinemas:
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- Century Mall
- Commercenter Alabang
- Eastwood
- Festival Cineplex
- Gateway
- Glorietta 4
- Lucky China Town
- Newport Cinemas
- Ortigas Cinema Estancia
- Powerplant Makati
- SM Aura
- SM BF
- SM East Ortigas
- SM Fairview
- SM Mall of Asia
- SM Manila
- SM Megamall
- SM Southmall
- The Podium
- S’Maison
- TriNoma
- Venice Cineplex
- Vista Sta. Rosa
- BSS Legaspi
- VIstaMall Evia
- Gaisano Davao
- Southwoods Binan
- Vista Bataan
- Vista Dasma
- Vista Iloilo
- Vista Malls
- Vista North Molino
The film's screening period depends per cinema.
The critically-acclaimed, Oscar-nominated South Korean film has many accolades to its name.
Parasite bagged the top Cannes prize, the e Palme d'Or, in May 2019, making it the first Korean film to ever win the distinction. It also scored the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language film, and the top award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. – Rappler.com