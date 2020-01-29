MANILA, Philippines – For those who missed out on Parasite's Philippine film screenings in 2019 — good news! Viva International Pictures is bringing Bong Joon-ho’s award-winning dark comedy thriller back to Philippine cinemas starting Wednesday, January 29.

Here is the list of participating cinemas:

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Century Mall

Commercenter Alabang

Eastwood

Festival Cineplex

Gateway

Glorietta 4

Lucky China Town

Newport Cinemas

Ortigas Cinema Estancia

Powerplant Makati

SM Aura

SM BF

SM East Ortigas

SM Fairview

SM Mall of Asia

SM Manila

SM Megamall

SM Southmall

The Podium

S’Maison

TriNoma

Venice Cineplex

Vista Sta. Rosa

BSS Legaspi

VIstaMall Evia

Gaisano Davao

Southwoods Binan

Vista Bataan

Vista Dasma

Vista Iloilo

Vista Malls

Vista North Molino

The film's screening period depends per cinema.

The critically-acclaimed, Oscar-nominated South Korean film has many accolades to its name.

Parasite bagged the top Cannes prize, the e Palme d'Or, in May 2019, making it the first Korean film to ever win the distinction. It also scored the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language film, and the top award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. – Rappler.com