MANILA, Philippines – Singer Morissette Amon is set to star in the upcoming movie Song of the Fireflies, scheduled to be shown sometime late 2020.

The movie also stars Noel Comia Jr, Krystal Brimner, Cris Villonco, and Rachel Alejandro.

The first trailer for the movie was released earlier this month. Produced by the same people behind the movie Ang Larawan, Song of the Fireflies is based on the story of the Loboc Children's Choir, who makes an appearance in the film.

The Loboc Children's Choir was established in 1980. From its humble beginningsin Bohol, the choir went on to become one of the top children's choirs in the country. It has performed in various parts of the Philippines and abroad.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who also worked on the music of Ang Larawan, wrote the music for Song of the Fireflies.

The movie is directed by King Palisoc.