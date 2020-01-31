MANILA, Philippines – Ronnie Alonte is returning to his role as bad boy James Raymundo in James and Pat and Dave, the sequel to the 2016 hit film Vince and Kath and James.

In the sequel, James is sent by his mother to work at a resort by the beach to teach him discipline and get him to straighten up.

It takes hardly any time before James finds himself in another love triangle when he takes an interest in Pat, a fellow resort worker who pretends to be his girlfriend to make her ex, Dave, jealous.

Ronnie’s real-life girlfriend Loisa Andalio plays Pat, while Donny Pangilinan plays Dave. Theodore Boborol returns to direct.

The film hits Philippine cinemas on February 12. – Rappler.com