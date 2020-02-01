MANILA, Philippines – Action thriller franchise Fast and Furious released the first official trailer of its 9th installment, Fast and Furious 9, which premieres in Philippine theaters on May 20, 2020.

The trailer sees the return of many familiar faces – some with sinister intentions. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is now a father to a young son with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), living off-grid. However, the Fast and Furious gang knows too well that danger never leaves their side, with the arrival of Dom's scorned, long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena), a skilled assasin, high-performance driver, and Dom's newest nemesis.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th films of the franchise. Returning cast members include Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star.

The Fast and Furious movie franchise began in 2001. Since then, it's earned over $5 billion at the box office around the world. – Rappler.com