MANILA, Philippines – From the sweet to the heartbreaking, from romcoms to straight-out dramas, here’s your list of streamable local and international Valentine's Day movies, perfect to swoon to, cry to, relate to, and fall in love to.

Crash Landing On You on Netflix

Watch if you’re looking to feel all the feels this Valentine’s Day.

It’s the K-Drama everyone is talking about these days. If you’re not yet a fan, now’s the perfect time to get on board this swoon train. The chemistry between lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are off the charts, and there are plenty of scenes that will make your heart, as the say in K-Dramas, “flutter."

10 fingers hearts out of 10. Will recommend.

Crash Landing On You is now streaming, with two new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix

Watch if you and your significant still write each other old-school love letters.

The sequel to the hugely popular young adult rom-com drops on February 12 with Lana Condor and internet boyfriend Noah Centineo reprising their roles as cutesy couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. Prepare for love-triangle trouble when John Ambrose, a recipient of one of Lara Jean’s other love letters, starts making a play for her heart.

Cuddle Weather on Netflix

Watch if you’re looking for something a little more sexy.

What happens when a seasoned sex worker takes a male prostitute noob under her wing? You get a risqué romcom. That’s a thing right? In Cuddle Weather, Sue Ramirez’s call girl character (she goes by many aliases) begrudgingly befriends RK Bagatsing’s gigolo wannabe Ram, offering to instruct him on the tricks of the trade and, after much convincing, to let him stay at her place.

The two inevitably fall in love, but can two people who are in the business of fleeting encounters make something more lasting work? The film premieres on February 14.

The Notebook on Netflix

Watch if you believe in forever.

Is it considered cheating if we just write “self-explanatory” for this one? Because if there was one movie that’s required viewing for Valentine’s Day, it would be this sweeping romance that follows the love story of Noah and Allie – from the delirious passions of their youth to the quiet steadfastness of their twilight years.

Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video

Watch if you want to laugh, cry, and feel better about your own life choices.

Binge-watch this multi-award winning show immediately. Yes, that’s an order. The first season largely focuses on Fleabag’s personal journey, but season 2 opens with Fleabag telling us, “This is a love story.”

In its sophomore season, our dysfunctional heroine falls hard for “hot priest” (uh-huh, you read that right), and their chemistry is immediate and white hot. By the series’ end though, as Fleabag breaks the 4th wall one final time, you realize that maybe the real love story here is between Fleabag and herself.

Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video

Watch if you want to celebrate all the different types of love.

This anthology series is based on the New York Times relationship column of the same name, and follows 8 diverse tales of love: There’s love lost, love found, love that comes from the most unexpected place, self love, complicated love, and everything else in between.

It boasts star power, too, with a who’s who of cast members including Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and Andrew Scott.

Pride and Prejudice on Amazon Prime Video

Watch if Jane Austen is your cup of tea.

In the 2005 remake of OG romcom author Jane Austen’s most popular work, Keira Knightly stars as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the formidable Mr. Darcy.

Set in the Regency period, the romantic buildup between the two simmers underneath their misguided animosity and is only glimpsed at through longing looks, lingering touches, stolen glances, and an almost kiss that’s as sexy it gets. It’s the most romantic foreplay in corsets and breeches you’ll ever watch.

Exes Baggage on iFlix

Watch if you’re still hung up on your ex.

When exes Pia and Nix bump into each other at a party, they reminisce about their relationship, which plays out for the audience’s benefit via flashbacks. On paper, the two shouldn’t work: Pia is loud and brash, Nix is quiet and introspective. Nevertheless, the two fall in love.

But when their differences and baggage from past relationships get in the way, their relationship buckles under the pressure and falls apart. Maybe a bit too real and raw for V-day if you can relate to the characters, but the lesson here is to never be afraid to love again, no matter what you’ve been through. That’s not a bad thing to remember on Valentine’s right?

Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story on iFlix

Watch if you’re jaded and want to believe in love again.

Don’t let the title fool you. It is a love story, although Sid and Aya may be too jaded to admit it, both having been disillusioned by love and life. They’re content with their arrangement – friends with benefits – and have convinced themselves that’s all they’re really looking for, despite having obviously already fallen for each other.

Their cynicism may have driven them apart, but some love stories are worth a second, maybe even a third, chance.

The Beauty Inside on iFlix

Watch if you’re a fan of Il Mare and weepy Korean love stories.

Falling in love can get complicated when you wake up in a different body every morning. This is Woo-jin’s dilemma. He’s fallen for E-soo, but doesn’t quite know how he’s going to tell her about his unique condition, and worse, how she’s going to take it.

Will she recognize the beauty inside and will love conquer all despite the manifold challenges? Romantic and sentimental, it’s definitely V-Day material. FYI: The soundtrack is pretty solid, too.

Never Not Love You on HOOQ

Watch if you’re a romantic who’s also a realist.

The thing about romcoms is that they end before real life begins. We watch the leads figuratively ride off into the sunset. Never Not Love You is a movie that explores what happily-ever-after looks like, which, Gio (James Reid) and Joanna (Nadine Lustre) soon discover, is not always filled with giddy, lighthearted moments.

Life requires hard sacrifices and love is more than just a feeling, it’s a choice you’re going to have to make repeatedly. Inarguably Jadine’s best work, the movie has been praised for its portrayal of a more real (vs reel) love story.

Vince and Kath and James on HOOQ

Watch if you met your significant other via social media.

The movie adaptation of a popular – and innovative – online romance series by Jenny Ruth Almocera borrows heavily from the play Cyrano de Bergerac. In the movie, Vince is in love with Kath but can’t work up the nerve to tell her in person, so instead he posts romantic six-word stories under the pseudonym Da Vinci Quotes.

He was content with admiring her in secret until his cousin James confides that he’s interested in Kath and recruits Vince to send her anonymous text messages for him. – Rappler.com