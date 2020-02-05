MANILA, Philippines – Black Sheep and Regal Entertainment are collaborating to produce a movie adaptation of Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan, a book by Bob Ong.

On Wednesday, February 5, Black Sheep posted photos of the meeting with Regal Entertainment and director Chito Roño with its lead star Joshua Garcia.

"Coming soon: we've got a first time collab with Regal Films and Director Chito S. Roño for an adaptation of Bob Ong's Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan".

Coming soon: we've got a first time collab with Regal Films and Director Chito S. Roño for an adaptation of Bob Ong's "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan", starring @iamjoshuagarcia. #MamaSusanMovie pic.twitter.com/ukSMrlXCL9 — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) February 5, 2020

Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan tells the story of Galo, a college student who records his scary experiences on his journal. He then visits his grandmother Susan, as he tries to solve the mysteries and horrors he's going through.

Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan is the latest among Bob Ong's books to be adapted into a movie. Adaptations of two of his books — Lumayo Ka Nga Sa Akin and BNKKBSNPLAko?! (Aba, Nakakabasa Na Pala Ako?!) — were produced by Viva Films. – Rappler.com