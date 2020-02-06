MANILA, Philippines – John Lloyd Cruz is heading back to the big screen – and in a film directed by Lav Diaz and penned by Ricky Lee, no less.

The actor is starring in Servando Magdamag, playing the titular character Servando.

The film is based on a Palanca Award-winning short story of the same title, also penned by Ricky. It tells the story of a family of hacienderos in the aftermath of the death of their patriarch.

"Yung premise ng kwento is...It's a history of Filipino violence in the country," Lav said in a video shared by Black Sheep, which included clips of John Lloyd on the set of the film.

It's been over two years since John Lloyd announced that he would be taking a break from showbiz. He and actress Ellen Adarna reportedly welcomed a son in 2018.

Since then, he has rarely been seen in public, only appearing in an ad for Turks, and then playing a small role in the December 2019 film Culion. – Rappler.com