MANILA, Philippines – The critically-acclaimed 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out has been confirmed for a sequel.

According to a Variety report, Lionsgate's top executives announced during a conference call on Thursday, February 6 that the studio is already "planning production for another Knives Out."

John Wick 4 was also mentioned, which is already confirmed for a May 21, 2020 release.

"This serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer added. Knives Out director Rian Johnson also previously mentioned that he'd be interested in doing a sequel starring Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and a new case.

No release date or official cast has been announced yet.

The news of its highly-anticipated sequel comes just in time, as Knives Out almost reaches its $300 million mark at the global box office. The film was nominated in 3 Golden Globe 2020 and Critics' Choice Awards categories, as well as in the Oscars' Best Original Screenplay category.

The Agatha Christie-esque thriller stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, and Ana de Armas. – Rappler.com