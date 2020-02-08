HIGHLIGHTS: Oscars 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood has reached the awards season finale with the biggest awards show: the Oscars.
For the second time in a row, the show will have no host.
Nine films are competing for the Best Picture. Will 1917 continue its winning streak or will there be an upset from Korea's Parasite? Will Joaquin Phoenix nab the Best Actor award this time?
Refresh this page for the list of winners.
THE WINNERS
THE NOMINEES
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Best International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
- The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
- Joker (Jeff Groth)
- Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematography
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Little Women
Sound Mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
- 1917 (Thomas Newman)
- Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
- Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
- Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
- American Factory (Netflix)
- The Cave (National Geographic)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
- For Sama (PBS)
- Honeyland (Neon)
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live-Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Original Song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
- "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- "Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
– Rappler.com