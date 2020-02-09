MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for this? We sure are.

SM Town on Sunday, February 9, released the character posters for K-pop group Red Velvet playing Trolls in the upcoming feature Trolls World Tour. Irene plays a pink-haired Baby Bun, Seulgi plays a blonde Gomdori, Wendy plays the blue-hued Wani, Joy plays the green-haired Ari, while Yeri plays the purple-haired Kim-Petit.

Red Velvet is under the management of SM Entertainment.

Trolls World Tour is the sequel to the 2016 Trolls. In it, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that their tribe is only one of 6 scattered all over, representing different genres of music. It's not clear what role the Troll versions of Red Velvet will be playing the movie.

One thing's for sure, however – they'll be joining a powerhouse cast that includes James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Gwen Stefani, Icona Pop, Kunal Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, J Balvin, and Kenan Thompson, among others.

Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim," from the EP The ReVe Festival: Day 1 has been featured in one of the trailers of the upcoming movie.

Trolls World Tour hits theaters April 2020. – Rappler.com