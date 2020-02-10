MANILA, Philippines – There's no denying Parasite's impact – the internet is pretty much living for Parasite being the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Director Bong Joon-ho's criticially-acclaimed cinematic masterpiece also bagged the evening's Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Directing awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

US entertainment publication Variety announced Parasite's win with.. what else, but keyboard-smash (same, TBH).

"The moment when history is made. Team #Parasite reacts to their best picture win at the #Oscars," The Hollywood Reporter said Twitter.

The moment when history is made. Team #Parasite reacts to their best picture win at the #Oscars https://t.co/HWpYKg8uT5 pic.twitter.com/WP4W8uL7HK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Even US media site Buzzfeed shared an adorable clip of celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron clapping for the Parasite cast on stage.

"Our favorite stars cheer to keep the lights on so the Parasite producers can finish their speeches," Buzzfeed wrote.

Our favorite stars cheer to keep the lights on so the Parasite producers can finish their speeches. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f8TeliRlLJ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 10, 2020

Entertainment Tonight shared a touching photo of "the exact moment Bong Joon-ho and Miky Lee found out 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the #Oscars tonight."

The exact moment Bong Joon-ho and Miky Lee found out 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the #Oscars tonight. pic.twitter.com/TFcCH1EMqi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

Actress Olivia Munn celebrated Parasite's win, saying that her "Asian heart is very full right now."

My Asian heart is very full right now. #Oscars #Parasite #RepresentationMatters — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 10, 2020

Ahhhhhhhh!!!! So so so excited #Parasite won #BestPicture !!!!! #AsianPride — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 10, 2020

Actor Sterling K. Brown also praised the film, its cast, and its director on Twitter.

That’s! What’s! Up! Dope Ass Film! Dope Ass CAST! Dope Ass Film Maker! #Parasite https://t.co/jHThHze6PX — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 10, 2020

Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh congratulated Parasite for the victory.

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share her congratulations as well.

Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IAYseYmobc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020

American filmmaker Ava DuVernay lauded Parasite for being a "massive, historic landmark."

MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 10, 2020

– Rappler.com