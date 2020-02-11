MANILA, Philippines – If you still haven't caught Parasite, the Best Picture awardee at the 2020 Oscars, don't fret. It's going to be available on demand through video streaming service Viu beginning February 15.

In a release, Viu Philippines said premium subscribers will be able to watch the movie.

Viu is a streaming platform that houses different titles from South Korea and the rest of Asia. A premium subscription in the Philippines goes for as low as P29 for 3 days. Subscriptions can be paid for via credit card, in-app purchase, Globe phone lines, or packages via Lazada and Shopee.

Parasite follows a poor South Korean family that slowly infiltrates an affluent family. It won Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and has since become a global sensation. It won 4 major awards in the 92th Academy Awards – the film won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Bong Joon-ho took home the Best Director honors.

Its cast also won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. – Rappler.com