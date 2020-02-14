MANILA, Philippines – Robert Pattinson, the 33-year-old actor playing the upcoming DC caped crusader in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman film, finally gave fans a sneak peek of him in his new Batsuit. (READ: From sparkly vampire to caped crusader: Robert Pattinson to play next 'Batman')

Reeves revealed a much-awaited first look of Pattinson dressed as Batman via a short, saturated teaser video on Friday, February 14.

Accompanied by a grim score by composer Michael Giacchino, the dark, red-tinted video first focused on different elements of the Batsuit, ending with a slow focus on Pattinson's face, clad in the Batman mask.

The Batman will star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The film is slated for release on June 25, 2021. – Rappler.com