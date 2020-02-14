MANILA, Philippines – The Kingmaker, Lauren Greenfield's documentary on Imelda Marcos, is set to have another round of screenings on February 25.

The screenings will coincide with the 34th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, which overthrew the regime of Imelda's husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The Kingmaker takes an in-depth look at Imelda and how her penchant for luxury and grandiose ideas came at great cost for Filipinos, who suffered through displacement, poverty, and human rights abuses under the Marcos regime.

The film also explores how the Marcos dictatorship continues to affect Philippine society and politics today.

The film will be screened at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman's Cine Adarna, with a show at 3 pm and another at 7 pm. Tickets are at P200, and are available online.

Lauren Greenfield’s THE KINGMAKER—a critically-acclaimed film documentary about the controversial history of Imelda Marcos and her family—will have another round of screenings in time for the 34th anniversary of the People Power Revolution. pic.twitter.com/CMvC9nYfgG — UPFI Film Center (@UPFIfilmcenter) February 13, 2020

The Kingmaker premiered in the Philippines on January 29, with screenings at UP and at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), a building that recognizes Imelda as its founding chair. – Rappler.com