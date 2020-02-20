MANILA, Philippines – James Reid and Nadine Lustre-starrer Never Not Love You is set to stream on Netflix on March 1, giving many JaDine fans another outlet for their grief in the wake of the couple's January breakup.

The film tells the story of Gio (James) and Joanne (Nadine), a young couple whose relationship is put to the test as they chase their own dreams down different paths while trying to stay together.

It was directed by Antoinette Jadaone, and released in cinemas in March 2018. It was not the first film that James and Nadine had starred in together, but is perhaps their most mature performance together.

At the time of the film's release, the couple had already been together IRL for two years. They split in January, a few weeks before what would have been their fourth anniversary. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

Never Not Love You was included in a "New on Netflix" reel for March 2020, released by Netflix Philippines on February 19. The reel also included season 2 of the K-drama Kingdom (March 13), season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race (February 29), and Studio Ghibli's animated film Spirited Away (March 1).

