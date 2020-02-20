MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Viva Films' new movie Hindi Tayo Pwede was released online Wednesday, February 19.

The movie is about two friends, played by Lovi Poe and Marco Gumabao. Unknown to Lovi's character Gabby, her best friend is in love with her. She is, however, happily dating someone else (Tony Labrusca).

Tragedy strikes when Tony's character dies. As Gabby grieves, she turns to her best friend for comfort.

Written by Ricky Lee, Hindi Tayo Pwede is directed by Joel Lamangan and will hit cinemas on March 4. – Rappler.com