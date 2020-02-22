MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese live-action period adventure of Rurouni Kenshin continues, as the Japanese franchise dropped on Thursday, February 20, the latest teaser trailer for their two upcoming films.

【特 報 解 禁】



最 後 の 敵 は

“ 十 字 傷 の 謎 ” を 知 る 男 ― ！



究極のクライマックスへ



『#るろうに剣心最終章 The Final／The Beginning』

7/3(金)＆8/7(金) 2部作連続公開！ pic.twitter.com/WyXP0DPGfG — 映画『るろうに剣心』公式アカウント (@ruroken_movie) February 20, 2020

The Final and The Beginning are slated for a July 3 and August 7, 2020 release, respectively. The franchise's last two films will star reprising actor Takeru Satoh as the lead wandering swordsman Kenshin Himura. Emi Takei also returns as Kaoru Kamiya, as well as original director Keishi Otomo.

Joining the cast is Japanese-American actor Mackenyu, who will be playing the new lead villain, Enishi Yukishiro.

The two-part film series will reportedly reveal the mystery behind Kenshin Himura's cross wound/x-mark on his cheek and culminate the Rurouni Kenshin saga.

The first Rurouni Kenshin movie premiered in 2012 in Japan, followed by the two sequels – Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno and Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends in August and September 2014, respectively. The highly-successful movie trilogy, which is based on Nobuhiro Watsuki's manga series, earned more than $160 million US dollars globally.

The cast of Rurouni Kenshin visited Manila in August 2014.


