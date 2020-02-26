MANILA, Philippines – Ngayon Kaya may or may not be just another hugot film – but it does feature the first on-screen team up of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, whose chemistry is evident even from the film's teaser, released on February 25.

The teaser shows Janine's and Paulo's characters, initially as young friends who seem to be exploring the possibility of a romance but never quite get there.

As the teaser plays on, the characters are evidently older - and there seems to be more tension between them as they reunite.

The film, directed by Prime Cruz and written by Jen Chuaunsu, is set to be released in Philippine cinemas in 2020. – Rappler.com