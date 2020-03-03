MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the movie The Missing starring Ritz Azul and Joseph Marco was posted online Monday, March 2.

Directed by Easy Ferrer, The Missing is about Iris (Ritz), who is tapped by a former boyfriend, Job (Joseph), for help in restoring a house in Japan of Riku Watanabe. The two meet Aki and a Filipino intern named Len (Miles Ocampo).

Iris soon experiences some haunting from angry-looking yureis (Japanese ghosts) and later learns about human sacrifices connected to the house they are restoring.

The Missing is one of the follow up projects of Ritz and Joseph after pairing up for the afternoon drama Los Bastardos.

The film is one of the 8 films that will participate in the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival happening from April 11 to 21. – Rappler.om