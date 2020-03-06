MANILA, Philippines – Disney dropped the official trailer for Artemis Fowl, the film adaptation of Eoin Colfer's popular young adult fantasy novel, slated for a May 27 Philippine release.

In the 2001 book, Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old criminal mastermind and a descendant of a criminal empire who finds his way through a fantastical world on his own, set to increase his father's ill-gotten fortunes.

In Disney's cinematic take directed by Kenneth Branagh, the lead star seems to veer towards the superhero route instead. In the trailer, Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) is on a mission to save his missing father (Colin Farrell) from fairy foes, with the help of an elf ally, Holly Short (Lara McDonnel), whom he kidnapped in the book. However, the movie shows otherwise. – Rappler.com