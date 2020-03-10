MANILA, Philippines – The final Black Widow trailer was released on Monday, March 9 giving audiences more looks into Natasha Romanoff's life (Scarlett Johansson) before joining the Avengers.

In the trailer, Natasha reunites with her family, including Yelena (Florence Pugh). Natasha also discovers that Taskmaster, the movie's main villain, is responsible fo brainwashing a new class of soldiers. It's up to Natasha and Yelena to stop him from doing any more harm.

Marvel Studios also released the movie poster.

Black Widow opens in Philippine cinemas on April 29 and in the US on May 1. – Rappler.com