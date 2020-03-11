MANILA, Philippines – Cristine Reyes bagged the Best Actress award on Sunday, March 8 at the 40th Oporto International Film Festival in Porto, Portugal for her performance in Untrue, a 2019 dark thriller.

Viva Artists Agency announced the win on Instagram, congratulating Cristine for her portrayal of Mara in the film. "We’re very proud of you, @cristinereyes," they wrote.



Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (Kita Kita), Untrue tells the story of a battered wife and bar helper Mara Villanueva (Cristine Reyes), an overseas Filipino worker in Tbilisi, Georgia, who tries to escape from her abusive husband, businessman Joaquim Castro (Xian Lim).

Ai Ai Delas Alas and Ina Raymundo also won the same award at last year's 39th Oporto International Film Festival for their roles in School Service and Kuya Wes, respectively. – Rappler.com