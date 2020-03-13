MANILA, Philippines – Two highly-anticipated movie premieres will be postponed until a later date amid coronavirus fears – sci-fi thriller A Quiet Place 2 and live-action remake Mulan.

John Krasinki, director of A Quiet Place 2, explained the decision in a tweet on Thursday, March 12. He said that the sequel is "one you have to see all-together," thus the postponement of its worldwide release.

"Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the would around us, now is clearly not the right time do that," he said.



The sequel to the 2018 thriller starring Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt was set for a March 20 US release. Paramount Pictures has not yet announced a new global release date for A Quiet Place 2.

Disney also pulled the US theatrical release of Mulan out of "an abundance of caution" and will be postponed indefinitely until Disney announces a new premiere date.

Mulan director Niki Caro announced the postponement via an Instagram post on Friday, March 13, which was done "given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing."

It already had its Los Angeles red carpet premiere on Monday, March 9.

The live-action remake of Disney's 1998 animated film about a female Chinese warrior was previously slated for a March 27 US theatrical release.

As of Thursday, March 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic, which can be "controllable" if countries step up measures to tackle it.

So far, more than 4,500 people have died, while some 125,000 cases had been reported from 118 countries and territories. – Rappler.com