MANILA, Philippines – It seems everyone is willing to pitch in as Metro Manila and several other provinces in the country are under "community quarantine" in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Philippine film production studio, TBA, is uploading several of its full-length films on YouTube. Yup, that's right – free of charge.

Titles now available to stream for free include Bliss, Gayuma, Iisa, Dormitoryo, Patintero, Matangtubig, and Water Lemon. TBA itself hasn't announced the availability of the new movies, but eagle-eyed social media users spotted the uploads.

The government placed Metro Manila under a "community quarantine" starting Sunday, March 15, as part of its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Metro Manila residents are discouraged from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Several cities in Metro Manila have since imposed curfews on the recommendation of the Metro Manila Council.

Malls have also been asked to shut down, save for stores that sell essentials such as groceries and medicine. While this has not been formalized into ordinances, malls have voluntary reduced their operating hours.

The lockdown ends on April 14 but is subject to evaluation by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) – Rappler.com