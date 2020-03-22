MANILA, Philippines – The organizers of the 16th Cinemalaya Philippines Independent Film Festival announced on Saturday, March 21 that they've postponed the event, set in August, due to the coronavirus threat.

The announcement was made on the festival's Facebook page. A new date has yet to be announced.

"We recognize the health and safety hazards that film production might pose on filmmakers and workers as they strive to meet the original deadlines for the competition. We also anticipate the modified ways of 'live' audience engagement that might need to be adopted after the quarantine period."

The organizers said that they are now looking for solutions to mitigate the economic loss of the stakeholders of the festival. They are also finding ways to deliver the content of the festival.

Established back in 2005, Cinemalaya has grown to be one of the country's biggest film festivals. – Rappler.com