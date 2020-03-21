MANILA, Philippines – A collection of short films from the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries are now available online for binge-watching, in a campaign to raise funds for film workers affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown.

The Lockdown Cinema Club is an intiative by indepent Filipino filmmakers including filmmaker Carl Chavez, producer Alemberg Ang, cinematographer Mackie Galvez, and producer and actress Camille Aragona.

The initiative invites viewers to "watch all you want, give what you can," with funds going to around 1,000 low income, no work-no pay film industry workers including utility personnel, setmen, frips, electricians, production assistants, and post-production staff.

Among the films available are Patipiol Teekayuwat's Bangkok Dystopia from Thailand, See Wee Aw's Kampung Tapir from Malaysia, as well as Filipino films such as Antoinette Jadaone's Plano, Kiri Dalena's Gikan Sa Ngitngit ng Kinailadman, Alvin Yapan's Rolyo, and Dodo Dayao's If You Leave.

A full list of the films, as well as links to them are available online through these links:

Donations can be made via BDO and BPI deposits, GCash, and Ticket2Me.

As of March 21, the initiative has raised P138,500 in donations so far. – Rappler.com