MANILA, Philippines – The opening dates for Wonder Woman 1984 and In The Heights have been pushed back as the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins said they've decided to reschedule the movie premiere from June to August 14.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then," Jenkins said.

Lead star Gal Gadot also confirmed the new date on her social media accounts.

"In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

In The Heights producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon Chu also announced that moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to watch the movie as a playdate has yet to be announced. The movie was set to premiere in the US on June 26.

The two films are the latest to push back their premiere dates. The commercial release dates for Black Widow, A Quiet Place, and Mulan have been postponed. – Rappler.com