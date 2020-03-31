MANILA, Philippines – The organizers of Cinema One Originals announced on Tuesday, March 31 that they've postponed the 16th edition of the festival scheduled this year due to the coronavirus.

"After careful deliberation, we have decided to postpone this year’s C1 Originals given the detrimental COVID-19 pandemic we are facing,” said festival director Ronald Arguelles.

“The health and safety of our filmmakers, artists and production teams is our priority.”

The festival will instead be held in 2021.

Deadline for script entries has also been extended until June 1. Chosen scripts will be given a P3 million production budget each.

Since 2005, Cinemal One Originals has produced several standout films in Philippine cinema.

Last year, Giancarlo Abrahan's movie Sila-Sila, an LGBT drama-feature film won Best Picture. – Rappler.com