MANILA, Philippines – A teaser trailer for the sequel of Train to Busan was released on Thursday, April 2.

Train to Busan: Peninsula takes place 4 years after the events of the first movie. The film sees the lead stars battling zombies as the remaining humans fight for survival.

The movie stars Kang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

A release date for the movie has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com