MANILA, Philippines – The Lockdown Cinema Club continues to raise funds for film industry workers displaced by the pandemic, this time with the support of Globe Studios’ .giff festival of new cinema.

Lockdown Cinema Club launched in March, making a variety of Southeast Asian films available on a “watch all you want, give what you can” basis. As of April 7, they’ve raised over P2.4 million for 1,000 low-income, no work-no pay film industry workers including crew members, electricians, caretakers, camera men, artists, and post-production assistants.

Now partnered with .giff, the initiative aims to raise P3,000,000 in the remaining weeks of the extended enhanced community quarantine.

To raise funds, directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, production designers, production managers, film editors and film students will showcase their best works online and for free on the .giff website. Viewers can visit the page to the stream films make their donations via GCash, with a QR code for the fundraiser found on the same page.

Donations can also be made through BDO, BPI, Ticket2Me, and Paypal, with details available on Lockdown Cinema Club's Facebook page.