MANILA, Philippines – Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli is offering wallpapers based on 8 of its animated films for free on its website.

On Monday, April 13, Studio Ghibili uploaded these wallpapers on their official website, indicating the wallpapers were free for public download, and can be used as photo backgrounds for video conferences and video calls.

The Studio Ghibli films included in their wallpaper collection are Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, Laputa Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo on the Cliff, Arrietty the Borrower, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

More content will be added in the future.

Studio Ghibli reminded users that their wallpapers are only for personal use, and not for "commercial purposes or for advertising of companies or products." – Rappler.com