MANILA, Philippines – Here's an offer The Godfather fans can't refuse: the iconic crime trilogy will soon be available on Netflix Philippines, starting May 1.

The trilogy, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, was released between 1972 and 1990, and is seen as a pioneer in the gangster genre. It follows the story of the Corleones, a mob family headed by the cold, calculating Don Vito Corleone.

The trilogy's cast includes Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, John Cazale, and Robert de Niro.

Aside from The Godfather, other classics that will be available on the streaming platform include American Beauty (available from May 16), and Schindler's List, Psycho, 12 Monkeys, and E.T (all available from May 22).

Bong Joon-Ho's Snowpiercer will also be available for streaming in May, as well as Ryan Murphy's limited series Hollywood, which premieres on May 1.