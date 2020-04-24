MANILA, Philippines – Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie adaptation of Japanese manga action TV series, One Punch Man.

At the helm of the upcoming film are Venom and Jumanji writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, as well as Avi Arad of Arad Productions (Spider-Man, X-Men) as producer.

No release date has been announced yet.

According to a Variety report, insiders said that Sony is "very high" on the globally successful property given its "popularity," with the possibility of another franchise in the future.

One Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a mild-mannered, humble superhero who has the power to defeat any opponent with just a single punch. However, he eventually grows bored trying to find a worthy opponent to fight.

One Punch Man originated as a webcomic by Japanese artist ONE. After its virality, it rose to fame as a comic series in 2012, illustrated by Yusuke Murata, seeing global sales of over 30 million copies.

Its success led to a One Punch Man anime series, directed by Shingo Natsume and written by Tomohiro Suzuki. Its first season debuted in 2015, with the second in 2019. – Rappler.com