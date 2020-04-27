MANILA, Philippines – National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik's Memories of Overdevelopment will be streamed on Facebook as part of Lockdown Cinema Club's ongoing efforts to raise funds for freelance film set workers.

The event, which will be streamed via the Lockdown Cinema Club Facebook page at 8 pm Monday, April 27, will also include a talkback with Kidlat Tahimik moderated by writer and "advocate for Filipino world domination" Jessica Zafra.

April 27 also happens to be Lapu-Lapu Day, which commemorates the Battle of Mactan. Memories of Overdevelopment was first shot by the National Artist in the '80s "in order to locate a financial backer for a feature-length movie about the Portuguese seafarer and discover Ferdinand Magellan's slaves," according to Kidlat's website.

"As no financier materialized, the movie remained uncompleted for more than 30 years. Finally in 2015, Tahimik combined this fragment with freshly shot footage under the title Balikbayan # 1 Memories of Overdevelopment Redux III. The title sounds like a nod to Tomas Gutierrez Aleas' 1968 Cuban classic Memorias del subdesarrollo [Memories of Underdevelopment] – yet Tahimik's counternarrative has little in common with this Manifesto of Third Cinema," according to his website.

The film's current running time is at 33 minutes.

Lockdown Cinema Club started a little after an island-wide enhanced community quarantine was imposed over Luzon in a bid to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Filmmakers from both the Philippines and Southeast Asia have uploaded their work for free access to the public, with viewers encouraged to "give what you can" to help freelance set workers financially during the lockdown. – Rappler.com