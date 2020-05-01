MANILA, Philippines – In case you've run out of stuff to watch as you ride out the rest of the quarantine at home: Mikhail Red's Neomanila is now available to stream for free.

The full film went up on the YouTube channel of TBA Studios on May 1.

Neomanila stars Eula Valdez, who plays Irma, a hitwoman who mentors a young drug runner, Toto (Timothy Castillo) as the drug war rages on in Manila. (READ: The mystery, mania, and message of 'Neomanila')

The film was part of the Quezon City International Film Festival in 2017, and was later released in Philippine thearters in March 2019.

TBA Studios also released the Paulo Avelino-Maja Salvador starrer I'm Drunk, I Love You on their channel last week. – Rappler.com