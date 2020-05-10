MANILA, Philippines – Senior Year, director Jerrold Tarog's charming feature and ode to our simpler high school years, is now available to stream – for free – on Vimeo.

The director himself posted a link to the film, which he said will be available to the public for a limited time.

"Shot 10 years ago with a small budget. Still the most fun I've had shooting a film. SENIOR YEAR available for a limited time," said Tarog, who would later direct films like Sana Dati, Heneral Luna, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.

Senior Year first screened in 2010 as an independent film during the 2010 Metro Manila Film Festival. It is written and directed by Tarog, with songs by Johnoy Danao.

Click here to watch the movie for free. – Rappler.com