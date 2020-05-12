MANILA, Philippines – If you missed The Kingmaker in theaters, here's your chance to see it from home. Lauren Greenfield's documentary on Imelda Marcos will be streaming on iWant on May 15.

The Kingmaker first premiered in the Philippines on January 2020 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), which still names Imelda as its founding chair.

Imelda, the wife of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is at the center of the documentary, which weaves her narrative alongside accounts from those who bore the brunt of the Marcos' abuse of power and human rights.

The film examines the effects of the Marcos dictatorship on the Philippines – from Martial Law era until present day. It also takes a look at the Marcos' bid to return to power after the family was exiled in 1986 after the People Power Revolution. (READ: The curse that is Imelda Marcos: A review of Lauren Greenfield’s 'Kingmaker' film)

The film can be viewed for free via the iWant app, or on iWant.ph. – Rappler.com