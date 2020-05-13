MANILA, Philippines – Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning July 3, 2020.

The live version of Hamilton's Broadway-run recorded onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016 will debut on the streaming platform a year earlier than its scheduled cinematic premiere on October 15, 2021.

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news on Tuesday, May 12.

It’s only a matter of time...



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

The film will feature live performances by the original Hamilton cast – Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, and others.



Hamilton, known for weaving American political history with rap and hip hop, is one of the highest-grossing Broadway musicals ever to date. It debuted in 2015.

It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

It has won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2016.

According to a May 13 Facebook post, Broadway performances of Hamilton will be suspended until September 6, 2020. – Rappler.com